Obituary: Linda J. Beckwith

W hitehall-Linda J. Beckwith, 75, passed away unexpectedly Monday July 15, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Jeanne and John Simmons.

Linda grew up in the Glens Falls area and graduated from Fort Edward High School and worked at General Electric for 32 years before retiring in 1998.

She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church.

Although dialysis took up a lot of her time, she was able to stay active in her community and was a member of many groups in Whitehall. She loved being with her friends, especially her good friend Kitty, where they enjoyed taking trips to the casinos.

She was a devoted wife and mother and took a lot of pride in her family and Linda loved nothing more than a family gathering.

Besides her parents, Linda is predeceased by her brother, Daniel Sewell, and nephew, Andrew Sewell.

Left with wonderful memories are her husband of 36 years, James Beckwith, daughter, Sandra (Dan) Beckwith, Jamie (Misty) Beckwith. Her grandchildren, Melinda (Shaw) Bessette, Joshua (Amber) Bessette, Jordyn Bolster and Jackson Beckwith and a Great-Grandson, Silas Aldrich. She also leaves behind many In-Laws who she cared about endlessly, as well as several nieces and nephews who she loved deeply.

Family and friends may call from 5pm-8pm on Wednesday July 17, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St. Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, Thursday July 18, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, Skene Street in Whitehall, with Rev. Rendell Torres Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury. A time of reflection and refreshments will be available at the Whitehall Elks Lodge starting at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804.

