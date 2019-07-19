July 19, 2019

Obituary: Allan E. Golden

N orth Granville – Allan E. Golden, 70, of State Route 22, passed away on July 17, 2019 at his home.  Allan was born on  January 1, 1949, the son of the late Joseph and Eleanore (Ingleston) Golden.

He joined the US army of Feb 13 1969 and was sent to serve in Germany where he made memorable friends.  He loved to tell stories about himself and Marty. Allen was an avid sports fan like his father and brothers. He loved the NY Yankees and Giants.  Allen was employed at Telescope in Granville for 30 years after his discharge from the Army. He love to spend time with his family and friends at Bulwagga Bay. He served as the bar manager for the American Legion, Post 83 for many years where we was a long time member.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Francis (Rudy) Golden and his grandson Spencer Michael Eldred.

He is survived by his daughter, Dianna M. Cosey, and her children, Robert M. Bailey, and his family, Amber R. Battease, and her family, his companion for over 30 years, Sharon Thomson, two brothers, Joseph Golden (Edith), and their daughters, and Timothy Golden.

He is also survived by Sharon’s children, Kathleen C. Ripley, Bonnie L. Cosey, Davis B. Cosey (Jane), Marguerite Cosey, Theodore Cosey (Tanya), and their families, his sister-in-law, Nemia Golden, several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83, will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Elmwood Cemetery in Granville, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 William St. Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

 

July 19, 2019

July 19, 2019

