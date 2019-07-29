Obituary: Shirley Ann Forth

Q ueensbury/Whitehall- Shirley Ann Forth 76, passed away on July 20, 2019 after a long illness in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

Shirley Ann was born on November 10, 1942 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of late William and Anita Gandron Stewart.

After graduating from Whitehall high school class of 1960, she moved to Glens Falls where she lived and started a family. Besides raising a family, she managed various hotels and motels in the surrounding area. Before retiring, her proudest accomplishment was working for her special friend Charley Wood, managing the Villas at Sun Castle on Lake George. Her title was “Keeper of the Castle”.

The devastation of losing her two sons took a toll on her health. She lived as she chose in the quiet and peaceful space of her home with her “furr babies”; Chessie, Sukie, Jackson, Hollie and a very special companion “Brass” her African Grey Parrot.

Left to honor her memory is her sister Dixie Terry , one niece Tammie (Terry) Chamberlain, nephew Chad Potter, three great nieces Megan and Brooke Chamberlain , Chiara Potter, one grandson, three great granddaughters, a very special Aunt Shirley Valastro , several cousins and special friends.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her two sons Bobby and Greg.

Shirley Ann will be remembered for her sense of humor and her generous loving spirit.

At her request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall with Rev. Rendell Torres, Pastor Officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

The family would like to thank the staff on tower two in the Glens Falls Hospital and also the care and compassion received from the High Peaks Hospice team.

The Family has suggested that donations can be made in Shirley Ann’s Name to High Peaks Hospice, 79 Glenwood Avenue, Glens Falls, New York 12801 or the Charles Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, New York, 12801

