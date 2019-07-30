July 30, 2019

Obituary: Marion “Tuki” Gallagher

W hitehall-Marion “Tuki” Gallagher 93, passed away peacefully at the Slate Valley Center in Granville.

Born in Whitehall on September 27, 1925 she is the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Wilson) Gallagher.

In her early years Tuki was employed at the Troy Shirt Makers Guild in Whitehall, she then became employed in many different places.  She cared for many elderly residents of Whitehall.

She enjoyed music of all kinds, and even was known to have sung a few times with local performers.  Tuki was a cat lover, she cared for many over her lifetime, and there was a time when she cared for ten in her home.

She is survived by her niece Diane Allen, great nephews; Terry Comeau, Jay Comeau and Alfie Mattison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall with the Rev, Rendell Torres officiating.  Burial will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of the family in the Greenmount Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com



