Obituary: John (Skeet) Taylor

G ranville and Cherry Valley – John (Skeet) R. Taylor, 65, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, NY, as the result of a fall.

John was born July 9, 1954 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the son of the late John W. Taylor and Celia Ballard Clippinger.

John was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and served 3 years in the US Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and skeet shooting. He had been employed for many years at Skyline in Fair Haven, VT.

He was predeceased by his father, stepfather, Robert Clippinger and brother Robert S. Clippinger. He is survived by his mother, his significant other, Sue Wolny, his son Michael Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina and his son Eric Taylor of Granville, several grandchildren, sister Joanne (Pat) Appler of Granville and brother Daniel Taylor of Cape Coral, Florida, an aunt and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per his request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.