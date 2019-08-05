Obituary: Marjorie Ann (Dudla) Prehoda

G ranville, New York – Marjorie Ann (Dudla) Prehoda, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Our House Too in Rutland, Vermont.

Marjorie was born on June 25, 1930 in Granville, the daughter of the late John T. and Mary (Somich) Dudla. She was a graduate of Granville High School and married William B. Prehoda in 1951.

Marjorie was an active communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Church in Granville. The Byzantine faith has many old-world customs and traditions which she carried on throughout her life. One example is the Easter baskets filled with intricate and elaborate food which Marjorie was a master at creating. Along with the food, the baskets contained the decorated eggs called Pysanky. Another tradition is that of the Pysanky (decorated eggs). These were artistic creations and Marge was well-known for her beautiful work. She taught classes in the art of Pysanky and her creations were sought after as family heirlooms.

In addition to being a wife and mother of five children, Marjorie was also an artist, and enjoyed oil painting. She studied with Arthur Jones and Charlotte Brooks of Dorset. She also studied stone sculpture with Roz Compaign of Pawlet.

Marjorie volunteered at the Slate Valley Museum for many years, in addition to adding to the ethnic histories shared there.

Marjorie was predeceased by her parents and her husband Bill. She is survived by her five children: Michael, Carol (Tony), Karen Folger (Jon), William (Maria, and Carla Kuchar (Eric). She was blessed with five grandchildren: Laura McDonnell (Brian), Stephanie Sandor (Brett), Stephan Prehoda (Erica), Robert Prehoda (Rosie), Nola Anderson (Danny) and twelve great grandchildren: Mara, Morgan, Abigail and Penelope Anderson, Lily and Alexa Sandor, Callen, Abigail and Erin McDonnell, Scarlett Prehoda, and Bobby and Beau Prehoda. She will also be missed by her siblings Jack Dudla (Jane) and William Dudla as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY with the Rev. Joseph Arockiasamy presiding. Friends may call from 11 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Middle Granville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Holbrook Adult Home, 73 North Street, Granville, NY 12832 or to Our House Too Residential Care, 69 ½ Allen Street, Rutland, VT 05701.

