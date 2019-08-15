Obituary: Carolyn M. Young

P awlet, VT – Carolyn Moore Young, 89, passed away at her home in Pawlet, Vermont on August 13, 2019.

She was born on April 16, 1930, the daughter of William and Alice (Faxon) Moore.

Carolyn graduated from Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, VT. She married the love of her life, Vernon “Sam” Young on September 21, 1949 in Pawlet where they lived and raised their two sons.

Carolyn was a member of Home De m for many years. She enjoyed snowmobiling with her family and friends, traveling, knitting, reading, and spending time with her beloved grandson Adam.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, William Young of Pawlet, and David Young (Glenda) of Manchester Center. She was blessed with a very loved grandson, Adam Young, also of Manchester Center. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, William A. Moore of Pawlet, as well as several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Sam, who passed away in 2009, a sister, Elizabeth Moore and a brother, John F. Moore.

According to Carolyn’s wishes, there will be no calling hours, and the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Special thanks to Carolyn’s caregivers for the last three years, Amanda and Betty, and the rest of the team that made it possible for us to care for her at home these last 3 months: Rachel, Miranda, Nikki, Cody, Claudia and Bayada Hospice. We so appreciate your love and support.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Pawlet Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY.

