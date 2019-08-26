Obituary: Fenton J. Sabo

F enton J. Sabo, age 96, died August 24, 2019 at the Slate Valley Rehabilitation Center. He was born on September 10, 1922 in Whitehall, NY. He served in the United States Army during WWII. Fenton graduated from St. Lawrence Uni versity with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Ann (Ellis) Sabo. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 75 years, Marion, and his children; Fenton Jr. (Trina), Ann Marie, Arlene (John), and Jacob (Merrill).

Fenton will also be fondly remembered by his 6 grandchildren and two great grandchildren Arthur, Heather (Brett), Robert (Rebekah), Jennifer (Elijah), Arlene (Steven), Andrew (Molly), Tyler and Ava.

Fenton is remembered for his strong mind and intrepid spirit. He was a mentor, teacher and community leader. He retired from the Fort Ann School District after serving 30 years in the roles of teacher and Transportation Director. He also served on the Whitehall School Board of Education for 25 years, the majority of which as President; wa

s Sergeant of the Lake George Boat Patrol for nearly 20 years; was a life member of and the most senior Past Exalted Ruler of the Whitehall Ells Lodge 1491; a member of the Whitehall American Legion Post 83; ran several business including a taxi business, diner, and Johnson snowmobile dealership. Fenton never gave up on living. It wasn’t until the age of 85 that Fenton decided to fully retire in order to build his dream home and pursue his outdoor passions of hunting, gardening and fishing.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Whitehall Methodist Church, 56 Greenmount Lane, Whitehall NY, 12887. Burial will follow at the Greenmount Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm to 4PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Whitehall Methodist Church.

The Whitehall B.P.O.E. 1491 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 3:30pm, followed by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83 conducting a Legionaries Service at 3:45pm.

Arrangements are being cared for by the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfunerlahome.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Whitehall American Legion 148 Main Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

