August 27, 2019

Obituary: Samantha F. “Pooh” Panoushek

H ampton, NY – Samantha Faye Panoushek, age 27, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 7, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Pooh was born on March 24, 1992 in Rutland, Vermont the daughter of Russell and Tammy (Murray) Panoushek.

Pooh was a graduate of Granville High School. One of the highlights of her young life was her senior prom. At her prom party the DJ asked her a question and handed her the microphone so she could answer the question…it was hers for the rest of the memorable evening.

She loved to sing and dance which reflected the happy, go-lucky person she was. No matter how sick she was, she never complained. She was a very active individual who loved swimming, bowling and miniature golf. Her favorites on television were cooking shows. Holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas were favorites.

Samantha was predeceased by her father Russell Panoushek. Left to cherish her memory is her mother Tammy and her stepdad Albert Galloup. She was blessed with five siblings: Shauna Rice, Brandi Panoushek, Kaitlyn Panoushek, Johnathon Conter and Chris Panoushek and her Michigan family.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY. The family request that anyone wishing to remember Pooh do so with a donation to the Jack Byrne Center which can be mailed to the funeral home at 23 Church St., Granville, NY. The care she received there was phenomenal, and they would like to help other families have the same experience.

 

