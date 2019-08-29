Classifieds 08/28/19

August 29, 2019

August 29, 2019

August 27, 2019

Obituary: Samantha F. “Pooh” Panoushek

Samantha Panoushek obit photo

Hampton, NY – Samantha Faye Panoushek, age 27, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 7, 2019 at […]

August 26, 2019

Obituary: Fenton J. Sabo

Sabo, Fenton

Fenton J. Sabo, age 96, died August 24, 2019 at the Slate Valley Rehabilitation Center. He was born on September […]

August 26, 2019

Obituary: Henry F. Gurney

Gurney, Henry (2)

WHITEHALL – Henry F. Gurney, 94, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Slate Valley Nursing  Home in Granville […]

August 23, 2019

August 23, 2019

August 23, 2019

August 22, 2019

August 22, 2019

August 16, 2019

Obituary: Jessie O. VanGuilder

Jessie O VanGuilder obit photo

Hampton, NY – Jessie Olive VanGuilder, age 76, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation following a  short illness. […]

August 16, 2019

Obituary: James L. Holcomb

James L. Holcomb obit photo

Granville, NY – James L. Holcomb took his earthly leave on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the the Slate Valley […]

August 16, 2019

