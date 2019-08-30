Obituary: Veronica Battease

W hitehall-Veronica Battease, 93, currently residing at Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, was taken into the arms of the Lord on August 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born on January 2, 1926, in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Austin and Alberta Wills, and was raised by her Aunt and Uncle Rush and Ophelia Austin.

She was a 1943 graduate of Whitehall High School.

Veronica married Harry A Battease on January 20, 1946.

Veron ica worked at Troy Shirt Makers Guild of Whitehall. She also did sewing for the former Roselli’s Clothing of Whitehall, and as a seamstress in her home.

In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing Bingo, Pinochle, and Penny Ante. She also enjoyed many special times with her friends Marion and Nancy and most recently enjoying a rousing game of Farkle with her family. Most of all, spending time with her family and her precious grandchildren, watching them grow and become successful, while rooting them on and offering help.

Her husband, Harry Battease, and four children, Frederick Battease, Edward Battease, Peter Battease and Catherine Battease, all predeceased her. She was also predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Surething, and Brothers Robert and Donald Austin.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula and Joe Moses (who was more like a son to her), of Clemons, a son Phillip Battease, and daughter in law Patricia Charpentier. Six grandchildren, Edward (Jeremy) Moses, Nicole Moses, Christopher, Bradley, Ashley Charpentier and Kyle Battease, several nieces and nephews.

Veronica was a strong person, surviving many losses in her life, facing tough circumstances and Parkinson’s disease, though her mind remained sharp.

The family thanks the staff at Washington Center for their care for Veronica.

She will be greatly missed by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Rev. Rendell Torres Pastor Officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenmount Cemetery.

The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Veronica’s name to the Our Lady of Hope Memorial Fund, 9 Wheeler Ave, Whitehall, NY 12887

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

