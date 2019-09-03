Obituary: Deborah Hurley Hayward

W hitehall-Deborah Hurley Hayward, 65, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on Decem ber 31, 1953 in Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Hurley and Marion French.

She is predeceased by her daughter Stacey Belden, great grandson Camryn Hart and nephew Joe Paddock.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo and attending the Friday night Queen of Hearts drawing at the Whitehall American Legion.

Deborah leaves behind her husband William “Bill” Hayward, daughter Julie (Mike) Pope and son Jeremy Belden, Siblings; Catherine (Doris) Vanlew and Bami Hurley of Whitehall, Laurie (Ray) Dube of North Carolina, Ellen (Brian) McKee, William (Lisa) Hurley all of Whitehall, Raymond Hurley of Shushan, Augustus Hurley of Whitehall, Wesley (Tara) Hurley of Baldwin. She also leaves behind her other family; Ken and Kathy Hayward, John and Cindy Hayward, Clinton and Jessica Hayward all of Granville, Brad and Nancy Campney of Fort Ann and her mother in law Sherry Bellows. Her grandchildren; Desirae (Joe) Cenate of Bolton Landing, Cody Cenate, Braedyn Pope and Hayden Maynard all of Whitehall. Great Granchildren; Juliauna, Bella, Aliviah Emanuele of Bolton Landing, her special friend Theresa Davidson of Whitehall, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Staci at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville and Wendy at tower two in the Glens Falls Hospital for their compassion and care for Debbie.

Family and friends may call from 5-8pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday September 6, 2019 in the Greenmount Cemetery. A time for fellowship will be held from 2-4pm at the Whitehall American Legion Post 83.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

