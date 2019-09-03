Obituary: Diane “Dolly” Jean Liebig

G ranville, NY – Diane “Dolly” Jean (Trask) Liebig, age 72, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on August 29, 2019.

Dolly was born on July 25, 1947, to Osborne H. and Angeline M. (Furlo) Trask. She was a 1965 graduate of Granville High School. She married Truman T. Liebig, Jr. on April 7, 1967.

Dolly lov ed to travel, and she and Truman had taken several cruises, including a Mediterranean cruise. They had also taken trips to France, Italy, England, Scotland and numerous places throughout the US.

She loved to laugh with family and friends and was always a joy to be around. She was dearly loved by those who really knew her.

Dolly also loved animals and hated to hear of anyone being mean to animals. She was a truly kind person. She loved music and art (she especially loved “Starry Night” by Van Gogh), and above all she loved her family. Taking vacations with her grandchildren was something she always looked forward to.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Martha. Besides her husband of over 52 years, she is survived by her sons, Douglas and Jeffrey (Bridget), and her grandchildren, Michael Trask Liebig and Sydney Ann Liebig. She will also be missed by her sisters-in-law Marilyn (Bob) Nolan, Laurie Liebig, and Sharon (Paul) Giambatista, and their children.

As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses she looked forward to being reunited with her family in the resurrection.

A memorial service will be held at the Granville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Route 22 (at N. Grimes Road) Granville, NY on Sunday, September 8, 2019at 2:00 PM.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.