Classifieds 09/04/19

Granville, NY – Diane “Dolly” Jean (Trask) Liebig, age 72, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on August 29, 2019. […]
Whitehall-Deborah Hurley Hayward, 65, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on December 31, 1953 […]
Whitehall-Veronica Battease, 93, currently residing at Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, was taken into the arms of the Lord […]
Hampton, NY – Samantha Faye Panoushek, age 27, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 7, 2019 at […]
Fenton J. Sabo, age 96, died August 24, 2019 at the Slate Valley Rehabilitation Center. He was born on September […]
WHITEHALL – Henry F. Gurney, 94, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville […]