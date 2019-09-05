Obituary: Gary Steven Liebig

G ary Steven Liebig, age 68, passed from this life into our Lord’s hands on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Broken Arrow, Oklah oma at his home after a brave fight with cancer. He was born October 6, 1950 in Granville, New York to Nellie and Donald Liebig. He married his love and best friend, Debbie January 1977. He enjoyed working on his 1976 Nova with his son and friend; loved reading his bible and his weekly bible study with a dear friend and mentor. Gary worked many years until he retired on the ground maintenance crew at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Survived by those he loved including wife, Deborah Liebig; son, Shane Liebig and wife, Heather; sisters, Donna Bartholomew, Karen Bradley and Linda Smith and husband, Roger; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; mother-in-law, Betty Colbeck; sisters-in-law, Denise Colbeck, and Michele Bloomer and husband, Steven; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at Heritage United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and later at South Granville Congregational Church in South Granville, New York.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to care ministries in Gary’s name to Heritage Methodist Church.

