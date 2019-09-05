September 5, 2019

Obituary: Gary Steven Liebig

G ary Steven Liebig, age 68, passed from this life into our Lord’s hands on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma at his home after a brave fight with cancer. He was born October 6, 1950 in Granville, New York to Nellie and Donald Liebig. He married his love and best friend, Debbie January 1977. He enjoyed working on his 1976 Nova with his son and friend; loved reading his bible and his weekly bible study with a dear friend and mentor. Gary worked many years until he retired on the ground maintenance crew at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Survived by those he loved including wife, Deborah Liebig; son, Shane Liebig and wife, Heather; sisters, Donna Bartholomew, Karen Bradley and Linda Smith and husband, Roger; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; mother-in-law, Betty Colbeck; sisters-in-law, Denise Colbeck, and Michele Bloomer and husband, Steven; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at Heritage United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and later at South Granville Congregational Church in South Granville, New York.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to care ministries in Gary’s name to Heritage Methodist Church.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
September 6, 2019

Obituary: Beatrice Gordon

Beatrice Gordon, a former resident of Whitehall, died on August 11, 2019, after a brief illness. She is pre-deceased by […]

September 6, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 09/06/19

Lakes Class 9_6_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 6, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/06/19

Lakes_9_6_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 6, 2019

North Country Freepress – 09/06/19

FreePress_9_6_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 5, 2019

518 Wheels – 09/05/19

518 Wheels 9_6_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 5, 2019

Classifieds 09/04/19

Classifides 9_4_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 3, 2019

Obituary: Diane “Dolly” Jean Liebig

Diane Liebig obit photo

Granville, NY – Diane “Dolly” Jean (Trask) Liebig, age 72, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on August 29, 2019. […]

September 3, 2019

Obituary: Deborah Hurley Hayward

Hayward, Deborah_20190902_0001 (2) obit photo

Whitehall-Deborah Hurley Hayward, 65, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a brief illness.  Born on December 31, 1953 […]

August 30, 2019

Obituary: Veronica Battease

Veronica Battease obit photo

Whitehall-Veronica Battease, 93, currently residing at Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, was taken into the arms of the Lord […]

August 30, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 08/30/19

Lakes Class 08_30_19.pdf-web.pdf
August 30, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 08/30/19

Lakes_08_30_19.pdf-web.pdf
August 30, 2019

North Country Freepress – 08/30/19

FreePress_8_30_19.pdf-web.pdf