September 6, 2019

Obituary: Beatrice Gordon

B eatrice Gordon, a former resident of Whitehall, died on August 11, 2019, after a brief illness. She is pre-deceased by her husband Clifford Gordon as well as several sisters and brothers. She is survived by her three daughters: Christine, Brenda and Marcia (all of Massachusetts), one sister Anne St. Germaine (of Plattsburgh), and one brother Frank Caputo (of Chesapeake, VA). A Mass of Christian Burial was performed in Randolph, MA, her home for the past 10 years. The internment was in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

