September 17, 2019

Obituary: Lucretia M. Ballard

G ranville, NY – Lucretia M. Ballard passed away on August 19, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Lucretia was born on October 6, 1944 in Granville, NY the daughter of the late Harold and Marjorie (Potter) Whitney.

Lucretia lived her entire life in Granville. She adored her children, grandchildren and her great grandchild. But the true love of her life was her husband Jim. Lucretia was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed solitaire on the computer.

She was predeceased by her husband James Ballard Sr. on 6/26/2019. Left to cherish her memory are her children Keith, William, Trudy, and James Ballard, Jr. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Jessica Petty, Jacob, Colt and Olivia Ballard and a great grandchild Alessa Petty.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

