50 Trump supporters attend rally

B y Matthew Saari

Dozens of ardent fans of President Donald Trump, some sporting the iconic red “Make America Great Again” caps; others waving red, white and blue flags, flocked to Granville last weekend for a rally in support of the president.

The rally in Veterans Memorial Park was attended by nearly 50 supporters hailing from Granville, Argyle, Glens Falls and West Pawlet, Vermont on Saturday afternoon.

“That was a huge success,” said organizer Wayne Cook of Hampton.

The event was sponsored by a local group called Friends Who Support President Trump.

The “friends” lined the park along its Quaker Street edge, their support evident in their attire and slogans.

One man sported a blue shirt with a Republican elephant emblazoned on the front, colored as the American flag and sporting the iconic Trump hairdo.

Another supporter touted a sign with “Build that wall” written on it.

Women were also on hand with one waving a banner which read “Trump, no more bull****,” while another’s sign read “God, Guns and Trump.”

