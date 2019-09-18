Applefest this weekend

By Jared Stamm

It’s been a Fair Haven tradition for 30 years and it’s returning this weekend.

Fair Haven Grade School’s annual Applefest will take place tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fair Haven’s beautiful green. Rain date will be Saturday, Sept. 28.

Applefest was begun in 1990 by students and teachers to raise money for school supplies and extracurricular activities.

“Proceeds from Applefest are used by our teachers to get the little extras for their classrooms that the budget doesn’t always support,” said Deb Infurna, Fair Haven Grade School’s principal. “Teachers spend so much out of their own pockets during the year. This is a great way for us to lessen the load on then.”

Funds raised during Applefest are used, Infurna said, to purchase books or craft supplies. “I’d say that each teacher gets an extra $100-$150 that they can spend during the year.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.