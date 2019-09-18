Rocque resigns from school board

B y PJ Ferguson

In a surprise move, Whitehall Board of Education president Mike Rocque resigned Monday night.

While September school board meetings in Whitehall are typically short on news, Rocque began the evening with a bombshell: He would be leaving the board effective at the close of the meeting.

“Last night was very, very difficult,” said Rocque on Tuesday.

Rocque cited the scheduling demands of transitioning to a CEO position for two organizations as well as taking on more responsibility for a “third entity relative to imaging technology” and security, as the reasons for his departure.

“This was a tough decision but I simply can’t dedicate the necessary time that this district deserves from me,” he sighed as he addressed the board. “My biggest regret is that I can’t finish out the 8 or so months left in my term, I hate letting down the voters.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.