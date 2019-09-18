September 18, 2019

Rocque resigns from school board

B y PJ Ferguson

In a surprise move, Whitehall Board of Education president Mike Rocque resigned Monday night.

While September school board meetings in Whitehall are typically short on news, Rocque began the evening with a bombshell: He would be leaving the board effective at the close of the meeting.

“Last night was very, very difficult,” said Rocque on Tuesday.

Rocque cited the scheduling demands of transitioning to a CEO position for two organizations as well as taking on more responsibility for a “third entity relative to imaging technology” and security, as the reasons for his departure.

“This was a tough decision but I simply can’t dedicate the necessary time that this district deserves from me,” he sighed as he addressed the board.  “My biggest regret is that I can’t finish out the 8 or so months left in my term, I hate letting down the voters.”

 

