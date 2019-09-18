Scotties sold?

By Matthew Saari

A bit of good news may be coming to Granville’s Main Street.

The parcel at 20 Main St., home to Granville’s landmark Scottie’s Diner & Store, may have a new owner.

Pending bank approval.

“We’re hoping,” said Bill Morse, a Castleton, Vermont resident who originally hails from Granville. “We’re just waiting for an answer from the bank.”

On Monday Morse explained that although he resides in Castleton, his heart is still in Granville and due to an abundance of childhood memories of Scottie’s, he’s been eyeballing the property for some time. First when former owner Tom Scott put the property up for sale years ago and again when most current owners Mark and Edie Pickard put the building on the market in December 2017.

“I’ve been eyeballing it for several months,” said Morse.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.