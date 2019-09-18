September 18, 2019

Scotties sold?

By Matthew Saari

A bit of good news may be coming to Granville’s Main Street.

The parcel at 20 Main St., home to Granville’s landmark Scottie’s Diner & Store, may have a new owner.

Pending bank approval.

“We’re hoping,” said Bill Morse, a Castleton, Vermont resident who originally hails from Granville. “We’re just waiting for an answer from the bank.”

On Monday Morse explained that although he resides in Castleton, his heart is still in Granville and due to an abundance of childhood memories of Scottie’s, he’s been eyeballing the property for some time. First when former owner Tom Scott put the property up for sale years ago and again when most current owners Mark and Edie Pickard put the building on the market in December 2017.

“I’ve been eyeballing it for several months,” said Morse.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
September 18, 2019

50 Trump supporters attend rally

trump group

By Matthew Saari Dozens of ardent fans of President Donald Trump, some sporting the iconic red “Make America Great Again” […]

September 18, 2019

Rocque resigns from school board

Mike Rocque

By PJ Ferguson In a surprise move, Whitehall Board of Education president Mike Rocque resigned Monday night. While September school […]

September 18, 2019

Scotties sold?

scotties and main

By Matthew Saari A bit of good news may be coming to Granville’s Main Street. The parcel at 20 Main […]

September 18, 2019

‘Frugal Pig’ is on a mission

DSC_0066

By PJ Ferguson The Frugal Pig is not your average thrift shop. With a giant sign spread above the inside […]

September 17, 2019

Obituary: Lucretia M. Ballard

Granville, NY – Lucretia M. Ballard passed away on August 19, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness. […]

September 13, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 09/13/19

Lakes Class 9_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 13, 2019

North Country Freepress – 09/13/19

FreePress_9_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 13, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/06/19

Lakes_9_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 12, 2019

518 Wheels – 09/12/19

518 Wheels 9_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 12, 2019

Classifieds 09/11/19

Classifides 9_11_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 6, 2019

Obituary: Beatrice Gordon

Beatrice Gordon, a former resident of Whitehall, died on August 11, 2019, after a brief illness. She is pre-deceased by […]

September 6, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 09/06/19

Lakes Class 9_6_19.pdf-web.pdf