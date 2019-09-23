Obituary: Ronald L. Daigle, Sr.

Granville, NY – Ronald Leonard Daigle Sr., age 85, passed away Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Ronald was born on October 9, 1933 in East Burke, Vermont the son of Ernest J. and Rosann (Hamel) Daigle.

Ronald was an extremely hard worker and highly skilled mason who demonstrated his capabilities in imaginative ways. Ronald spent more than 25 years as a supervisor at Kubricky Construction Company.

A hero to his family and country, Ronald was a proud veteran of the US Army. During his four years of service, he spent 18 months abroad in the Korean War.

A devoted family man, Ronald lived a life filled with love. He was quite crafty in his approach to problem solving which is how he acquired the nickname “Rube.” He was an avid golfer. Ronald’s greatest love and passion, however, was reserved for his wife of 63 years, Rachel Daigle.

The Northeast Kingdom of Vermont always held a special place in Ronald’s heart. He built a log home in which he could take his family for vacations. They cut the trees, used horse teams to pull them to the site, and constructed a primitive log home. After a few years, he built a second camp with modern amenities which became an oasis for him and

his family. When he retired, he tried to spend two winters there, but winter’s in the northeast kingdom are tough and it proved to much for him. So back to Granville they came.

In addition, to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his five siblings: Lucien, Homer, Alfred, Albert and Betty Straw, and by a daughter Cindy Alexander. Left to cherish his love and memories is his wife Rachel (LaBounty) Daigle along with his 6 children: Tina Wilson (Milton), Robin Dodge (Duane), Craig Daigle (Sharon), Kevin Daigle (Donna), Ronald Daigle, Jr. (Shelly), Rachel Jones (Bob). He was blessed with 18 grandchildren, and 34 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Friday, September 20th at 2 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St. Granville, NY. Friends called at the funeral home from 10AM – 2PM. Following the service, the celebration of his life continued at the VFW Pavilion on North Street in Granville. There was a time at the gathering to share special stories with the family.

