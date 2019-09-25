Granville, Whitehall eye sports merger, extracurriculars too

By Matthew Saari and PJ Ferguson

Neighbors and longtime sports rivals Whitehall and Granville may soon be joining forces on the gridiron and in the classroom.

Top officials in both school districts have confirmed that the Railroaders and Golden Horde have begun discussions regarding potential athletic and academic mergers.

Whitehall superintendent Pat Dee said at the Whitehall Board of Education’s September meeting there have been “preliminary conversations with Granville about the viability of sports programs in both districts.”

Granville superintendent Tom McGurl told his board the same thing.

“I had a meeting…to start to look for ways between our two schools we can begin to look for ways to combine efforts in an effort to support and promote activities for kids,” he said.

On Monday McGurl elaborated, explaining both districts are examining the possibility of merging athletic and extracurricular programs in a bid to “increase all enrollment in all programs.”

“We’re close enough if it were to an advantage…I think there is a real benefit,” said McGurl.

He confirmed that the merger would include both districts’ football programs. This would be a significant milestone for both districts, which were heated rivals on the gridiron for decades.

These discussions come not long after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA) announced it will be increasing the Class D enrollment figures for the Fall 2020 season from 229 to 260.

