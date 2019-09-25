Poultney Chili Cook-off Saturday

By Jared Stamm

This Saturday, Poultney is going to be hot – not because of the weather, though.

The 30th annual Poultney Rotary Club Chili Cook-off promises to bring a crowd of more than 30 chefs – amateur and otherwise – and hundreds of tasters to Poultney’s Main Street.

Area chefs and chili lovers of all ages are invited to participate in the primary fundraiser for the Poultney Rotary Club.

“Our cook-off is the oldest chili event in the state of Vermont,” said Rotarian Val Broughton. “Every year, we have hundreds of guests tasting chili and enjoying Poultney’s beautiful Main Street.”

Cooking will begin early in the day – registration and check-in will begin at 8 a.m. Tasting will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until the last bowl of chili is polished off at 1 p.m.

Guests can purchase tasting mugs for $8 and sample all kinds of chili.

