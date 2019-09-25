September 25, 2019

Sasquatch fest a growing ‘unique tradition’

B y PJ Ferguson

Fall has arrived. For some that may mean apple picking, pumpkin carving and raking the fallen leaves.

For Whitehall residents and regional unexplained-phenomena enthusiasts, it’s time to celebrate the mythical beast, Sasquatch.

One woman delivering a vibrant, excited Sasquatch call during last year’s festival.

Declared the town’s official mascot in July 2018, the legendary monster is ready make a return to his beloved community on Saturday, Sept. 28 for the fourth annual Sasquatch Calling Festival in Skenesborough Park.

“This is a great and unique tradition for our town,” said new event organizer Barbara Spoor.

Spoor has taken up the mantle from ex-organizer David Molenaar, who has reduced his role to helping with promotion and suiting up as the shaggy creature for photo ops.

The calling fest is set to feature a plethora of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcoming address. A presentation by local Bigfoot researcher, Paul Bartholomew, will follow.

“Beast of Whitehall” documentary star and calling contest judge Brian Gosselin is also set to detail his extraordinary encounter with the creature on Abair Road in 1976.

 

