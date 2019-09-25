September 25, 2019

Village, county investigating ‘deplorable’ living conditions

By Matthew Saari

Granville police, code compliance, animal control and county Child Protective Services are investigating a Quaker Street home under suspicion of “deplorable” living conditions – for humans and cats.

Police said two complaints were filed on Friday, Sept. 13 alleging that two residents of 80 Quaker Street, a 28-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, were housing cats in sub-par conditions. A photo by a concerned resident was also provided, showing a cat lying next to what appears to be maggot-infested vomit or feces.

Granville Sgt. Ryan Pedone said officers, together with animal control officer Nancy Quell, inspected the home the following day.

“The animals appeared to be in good health,” Pedone said, noting the conditions were cleaned up and seemed “livable.”

The residents, police said, claimed what appeared to be maggots in the photo was in fact some type of “hardwood bedding” which absorbs urine.

Police said officers returned to the home on Sunday, Sept. 15 with Quell for a third visit. Initially, the residents would not come to the door but Pedone said he was able to establish contact and convince them of another inspection. Police said conditions were unchanged as of Sunday.

The investigation into the living conditions – for both human and animal occupancy – was still ongoing as of press time. Pedone said Granville police have yet to levy any charges against the couple, which is why they were unidentified.

 

