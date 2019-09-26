September 27, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/27/19

Lakes_9_27_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 27, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 09/27/19

Lakes Class 9_27_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 27, 2019

North Country Freepress – 09/27/19

FreePress_9_27_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 26, 2019

518 Wheels – 09/26/19

518 Wheels 9_27_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 25, 2019

Granville, Whitehall eye sports merger, extracurriculars too

merger pic

By Matthew Saari and PJ Ferguson   Neighbors and longtime sports rivals Whitehall and Granville may soon be joining forces […]

September 25, 2019

Village, county investigating ‘deplorable’ living conditions

quaker

By Matthew Saari Granville police, code compliance, animal control and county Child Protective Services are investigating a Quaker Street home […]

September 25, 2019

Sasquatch fest a growing ‘unique tradition’

cover1 cmyk

By PJ Ferguson Fall has arrived. For some that may mean apple picking, pumpkin carving and raking the fallen leaves. […]

September 25, 2019

Poultney Chili Cook-off Saturday

chili

By Jared Stamm This Saturday, Poultney is going to be hot – not because of the weather, though. The 30th […]

September 25, 2019

GPS guides FedEx into ‘rock pile’

fedex-3

By PJ Ferguson Sometimes we put too much faith in technology. One unfortunate FedEx driver likely wishes he hadn’t listened […]

September 23, 2019

Obituary: Ronald L. Daigle, Sr.

ron daigle obit

Granville, NY – Ronald Leonard Daigle Sr., age 85, passed away Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ronald […]

September 20, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 09/20/19

Lakes Class 9_20_19.pdf-web.pdf
September 20, 2019

North Country Freepress – 09/20/19

FreePress_9_20_19.pdf-web.pdf