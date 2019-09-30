Obituary: Donald Alfred Arquette

W hite hall-Donald Alfred Arquette. 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Elderwood of Ticonderoga, after a long battle with dementia.

Donald was born on July 2, 1941 in Whitehall, NY, the youngest of four children born to Alfred and Lila (LaMountain) Arquette.

Don worked at Binches Lace Mill, then Imperial-Hercules-Ciba Geigy until his retirement. He was also an Honorable Discharged member of the Army National Guard of New York.

Living in Whitehall most of his life he enjoyed fishing, gardening, visiting with family and riding his scooter anywhere and everywhere, with his eldest brother Joseph. The two of them shared the trip of a lifetime, down south and out west, weekend trips locally were common.

Beside his parents he was predeceased by his brother Albert G. Arquette.

He recently had a visit with his living siblings at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.

Donald is survived by his three daughters; Marcy Arquette, Angel M. LaRose and her husband Peter of Whitehall, Donna K. Daigle and husband Daniel of Granville. His grandchildren; Brad L. Golden, Catherine J. Gordon, Christopher McClure, Nathen Carroll, Amber L. Daigle and Dylan Daigle. His siblings; Sylvia M. Latterell of Fort Edward and Joseph E. Arquette of Whitehall, many nieces and nephews.

At Donald’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

The family asks that donations be made in Donald’s name to any of the dementia research organizations to find a cure, some that can be found online are Lifeinsight.com, AlzFdn.org, ALZ.org.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

