Autumn Leaves Car Show breaks attendance records

By Matthew Saari

Organizers of the Autumn Leaves Car Show said this year’s event in Granville set a new bar of excellence.

“There were 210 cars,” said organizer Denise Davies.

She estimated more than 900 spectators converged on Granville and made their way to the Little League field Sunday, Sept. 29 for the 33rd annual event.

“We had an amazing turnout. I think that’s our largest number of spectators ever,” Davies said. “The weather was perfect and the cars were wonderful.”

The Little League complex was so packed with car enthusiasts, the Granville Rotary and West Main Street Grill, which both provided food for the event, had a tough time keeping up with demand, Davies said.

