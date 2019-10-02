October 2, 2019

Bigfoot fest draws huge turnout

B y PJ Ferguson

“Bigfoot’s energy in this town is everywhere,” exclaimed Bigfoot Museum vendor Paul Thompson.

The energy of last Saturday’s Sasquatch Calling Festival certainly echoed throughout the northeast, generating roughly 3,500 visitors emanating from all over New England, Long Island and even as far as North Carolina and Michigan.

Skenesborough Park turned into a one-stop shop for everything Sasquatch-related. Bigfoot dolls, Christmas ornaments, mugs, and pins were just some of the one-of-a-kind souvenirs attendees could purchase from vendors.

Thompson reported selling more than 200 Bigfoot sighting maps at $2 a pop.

With Skenesborough Drive turning into a one-way street, vendors running out of food and the park populated with hundreds of people at a time, it was unanimously agreed that the turnout was phenomenal.

“Last year was good, this year was great,” proclaimed calling-contest judge Brian Gosselin, declaring the 2020 event the best one yet.

 

