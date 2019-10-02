Granville’s Lights Week kicks off Monday

By Matthew Saari

Granville’s much-anticipated Lights Week will kick off Monday.

This year’s week-long series of night games will be held Oct. 7-11 in conjunction with the school’s homecoming festivities. During the week each Golden Horde fall athletic team will have the opportunity to play under the lights or in a special event. This week proves to be a community favorite, with students and alumni donning their blue and gold apparel in support of their high school teams.

“It’s a huge week for the school and the community,” said Granville athletic director Justin Nassivera. “The kids are already talking about it.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.