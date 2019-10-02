Jillson golf tourney raises $13,750 for cancer patients

B y PJ Ferguson

The third annual Janet Jillson Memorial Golf Tournament delivered a large donation to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center last week.

In August, with the help of 31 teams of family and friends and donations from Glens Falls to Killington, Vermont, the family was able to raise $13,750 for the clinic that aided them in their darkest hours.

Five years ago, Janet Jillson was devastated with the diagnosis of stage four metastatic colorectal cancer. While she battled the disease with the help of the Foley Cancer Center, she tragically passed away on Jan. 27, 2017.

Since then, the Jillson family has put on the memorial golf tournament at Skene Valley Golf Course every summer in honor of their mother. To date the tournament has raised $38,750 for the cancer center.

