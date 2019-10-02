Obituary: Mary F. (Roberts) Lawton

O ur mother, Mary F. (Roberts) Lawton of Kingston, NY formally of Granville and New Paltz, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Albany Medical Center on 9/30/2019. She was a long-time hairstylist in Kingston for over 40 years and took pride in making her clients look and feel beautiful. She was a proud owner of Hair Pizazz and Nails for 25 years until her part time retirement.

Mom was a devoted mother to her 9 children and 3 step children. She taught us to embrace life, have fun, give to others, and most importantly taught us how to persevere through our struggles. She was a woman with charisma, style and had a fierce passion for independence and instilled that in her family.

Mom is survived by her children Diana and Scott Grey of Grahamsville NY; Alesia and Mark Clark of Sacramento, CA; Felicia Hall- Omar of Saratoga NY; Tina and Louie Shaw of Ocean Springs MS; Regina and Scott Lawton of New Paltz NY; Chana Saunders of Kingston NY; Melissa and Scott Serinsky of Hurley NY; Amanda and Ray Campbell of Hurley NY and step children, Jill Lawton of Kingston NY and Jeff Lawton of TX.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 siblings. As well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Allen Lawton, her son Duane Hall III, a great granddaughter, her parents and a brother. Mom leaves behind her beloved dog, Lizzy Lou who she loved dearly.

Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours at Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 on Thursday, October 3 from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be Friday, October 4 at 11am at the funeral home, followed by burial at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery. Donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Hurley Fire Department, PO Box 181, Hurley NY 12443 or Ulster County SPCA at www.UCSPCA.org

She will be greatly missed by all of her children.

