October 4, 2019

Obituary: Samuel J. (Jeffrey) Jones

Samuel J. Jones obit photo

Granville, N.Y.  –  Samuel J. (Jeffrey) Jones, 55, passed away on September 24, 2019 following a long illness. Jeff was […]

October 4, 2019

Obituary: Erwin Walter Winot

Erwin Winot obit photo

Rutland-  Erwin W. Winot, age 96, passed peacefully into his eternal rest at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Thursday, […]

October 4, 2019

North Country Freepress – 10/04/19

October 4, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/04/19

October 3, 2019

Classifieds 10/02/19

October 3, 2019

518 Wheels – 10/03/19

October 2, 2019

Bigfoot fest draws huge turnout

squatch

By PJ Ferguson “Bigfoot’s energy in this town is everywhere,” exclaimed Bigfoot Museum vendor Paul Thompson. The energy of last […]

October 2, 2019

Autumn Leaves Car Show breaks attendance records

DSC_3259

By Matthew Saari Organizers of the Autumn Leaves Car Show said this year’s event in Granville set a new bar […]

October 2, 2019

Village board resolves non-issue with Busty’s

busty rehash

By PJ Ferguson The September meeting of the Whitehall Village Board led to some confusion between the board and Busty’s […]

October 2, 2019

Granville’s Lights Week kicks off Monday

lights

By Matthew Saari Granville’s much-anticipated Lights Week will kick off Monday. This year’s week-long series of night games will be […]

October 2, 2019

Jillson golf tourney raises $13,750 for cancer patients

jillson

By PJ Ferguson The third annual Janet Jillson Memorial Golf Tournament delivered a large donation to the Foley Cancer Center […]

October 2, 2019

Obituary: Mary F. (Roberts) Lawton

mary lawton

Our mother, Mary F. (Roberts) Lawton of Kingston, NY formally of Granville and New Paltz, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded […]