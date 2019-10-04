October 4, 2019

Obituary: Erwin Walter Winot

R utland-  Erwin W. Winot, age 96, passed peacefully into his eternal rest at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Erwin was born on October 19, 1922 in Rochester, VT the son of the late Vernon and Bertha (Russett) Winot. He was not only a loving and caring husband, he loved and cared for his family as a dad, granddad, great granddad, and most recently a great great granddad and his friends. Indeed, he was a great man.

He was actively involved throughout his lifetime. Some of his involvements included the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department, the Mettowee Grange in Rupert, the Modern Woodman of America in Wells, VT. He was employed for years at General Electric in Rutland and most recently by Authentic Designs in Rupert.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Rupert Methodist Church, with the Rev. Tom Atkins, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rupert Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Tossing Funeral Home of Rutland, VT.

 

