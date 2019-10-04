Obituary: Samuel J. (Jeffrey) Jones

G ranville, N.Y. – Samuel J. (Jeffrey) Jones, 55, passed away on September 24, 2019 following a long illness.

Jeff was born on November 8, 1963 in Rutland Vt., the son of the late Samuel A. Jones and Ruth (Parsons) Jones of Granvi lle.

He attended and graduated from Granville Central High School.

Jeff was formerly employed at Finch Pruyn Paper Mill in South Glens Falls, Sherwood Medical in Argyle and Price Chopper Supermarket in Granville.

He enjoyed boating and swimming at Lake St Catherine in Wells, Vt. during the summer months. He was a member of the Modern Woodmen in Wells, Vt. and an E.M.T with the Granville Rescue Squad where he served as the C.P.R. instructor. He always enjoyed spending time with his family especially during family gatherings.

Jeff is predeceased by his father, Samuel A. Jones.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth P. Jones of Granville, his sisters, Sandra Jones and her children, Theodore Hayes and Seirra Hayes and sister, Ericka Hollis (Joseph) and her children, Tara McClenning (Greg), Amber Morrow, Kimberly Buxton and Stephen Buxton, Jr. He is also survived by 7 great nieces and nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville with Reverend Jerry McKinney officiating.

Friends may call on the family from 2:00 pm until the time of the services on Sunday at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Poultney Cemetery, Poultney, Vt.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given in Jeff’s name to the American Liver Foundation, Greater New York, 39 Broadway # 2700, New York, NY 10006.

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at: robertmkingfuneralhome.com

