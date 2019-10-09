October 9, 2019

12-unit apartment complex to be auctioned off

By Matthew Saari

Brookview Town Houses owes nearly $42,000 in back taxes and is set to be auctioned off this month.

Last week Washington County released this year’s tax foreclosure listings, which included the 1.2-acre parcel located a 97 Mettowee St. in Granville.

The listing indicates the owner, Brookview Town Houses LLC of Mountaindale, owes $25,960.93 to the county. Granville village clerk Rick Roberts said the sum is actually higher, because the property is also delinquent on village water and sewer bills to the tune of an additional $16,000.

“That would be to get them current,” Roberts said. “That’s a year’s worth of village taxes, water and sewer bills.”

A message left with Robin Hood Properties, the managers of the apartment complex, went unreturned.

Additionally, the property is being sent to a “court-ordered” auction, to be held later this month.

“Their lender is foreclosing on them,” said Michael Foster, auctioneer/broker with Tranzon Auction Properties, the company managing the process.

 

