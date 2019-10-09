October 9, 2019

Cameras to ‘patrol’ Skenesborough Park

B y PJ Ferguson

After multiple reports of vandalism and property destruction in Skenesborough Park, the Whitehall Town Board has voted to install a new security camera system so the park can be viewed live from the police station and the town office.

The purchase of the system with nine new cameras was approved unanimously by the board at a cost of about $4,000.

“We are just waiting for the new antennas and then they will be up and running,” said town supervisor John Rozell.

The board believes that the old cameras could have shorted out when the town was decorating the pavilion with Christmas lights.

While the town awaits the installation of the antennas, vandalism incidents continue to occur in the park.

 

