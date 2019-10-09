Christmas in the Park kicks of Wednesday

By Matthew Saari

It may be only the second week of October, but a group of Granville residents is already prepping for this year’s Christmas in the Park event.

The holiday lights committee will meet Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the village municipal center on Quaker Street to organize the show.

The tree-lighting celebration will again be held at Veterans Memorial Park in conjunction with December First Friday, Dec. 6, events hosted by the Slate Valley Museum and Pember Library and Museum. The park will be lit at 6 p.m.

This year’s theme is centered on the Grinch and the park lights will be synchronized to “Christmas Eve/ Sarajevo,” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Prior to the lighting itself, the Grinch – portrayed by Granville mayor Paul Labas – will make an appearance and engage in some “Grinch-like” behavior. Santa Claus – as rendered by Rev. Jerry McKinney – will also make an appearance, hopefully putting a stop to the Grinch’s shenanigans.

