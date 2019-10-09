October 9, 2019

‘Culture has changed’ at school

B y PJ Ferguson

The consensus at the Whitehall Junior-Senior High School is that the “ship has tightened” and the “culture has changed” over the past three years.

In what was a district in shambles just four years ago with administrative turnovers, student debauchery, and academic and athletic scandals, the tide has begun to turn at Whitehall.

Whitehall high school principal Jeff Keller inspects a student’s bag in between classes.

Before sitting down with school superintendent Patrick Dee for an interview, he provided the Whitehall Times with a three-page report detailing all the changes that have been instituted since he was appointed in 2016.

“Our primary goal was providing more opportunities for students, and the options were pretty limited before,” said Dee. ‘

Since 2016, the high school has added 20 new classes. Electives such as United States military history, financial literacy, journalism, agriculture and many others are keeping students out of study halls and in classes.

“Before kids could have three to four study halls daily, with the increase in electives we have cut that down to one to two,” said Dee, adding that all of the credit goes to the teachers for stepping up and “always doing what is best for the students.”

Students are also being offered college credit courses through SUNY Albany and Adirondack Community College, where Whitehall faculty teaching the courses are considered adjuncts of those institutions. This is a big contrast from AP courses which traditionally have a reputation of not transferring credits over to some colleges.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
October 9, 2019

12-unit apartment complex to be auctioned off

DSC_3276

By Matthew Saari Brookview Town Houses owes nearly $42,000 in back taxes and is set to be auctioned off this […]

October 9, 2019

‘Culture has changed’ at school

WHS

By PJ Ferguson The consensus at the Whitehall Junior-Senior High School is that the “ship has tightened” and the “culture […]

October 9, 2019

Christmas in the Park kicks of Wednesday

Gville lights

By Matthew Saari It may be only the second week of October, but a group of Granville residents is already […]

October 9, 2019

Cameras to ‘patrol’ Skenesborough Park

visitor center2

By PJ Ferguson After multiple reports of vandalism and property destruction in Skenesborough Park, the Whitehall Town Board has voted […]

October 4, 2019

Obituary: Samuel J. (Jeffrey) Jones

Samuel J. Jones obit photo

Granville, N.Y.  –  Samuel J. (Jeffrey) Jones, 55, passed away on September 24, 2019 following a long illness. Jeff was […]

October 4, 2019

Obituary: Erwin Walter Winot

Erwin Winot obit photo

Rutland-  Erwin W. Winot, age 96, passed peacefully into his eternal rest at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Thursday, […]

October 4, 2019

North Country Freepress – 10/04/19

FreePress_10_4_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 4, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/04/19

Lakes_10_4_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 4, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 10/04/19

Lakes Class 10_4_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 3, 2019

Classifieds 10/02/19

Classifides 10_2_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 3, 2019

518 Wheels – 10/03/19

518 Wheels 10_4_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 2, 2019

Bigfoot fest draws huge turnout

squatch

By PJ Ferguson “Bigfoot’s energy in this town is everywhere,” exclaimed Bigfoot Museum vendor Paul Thompson. The energy of last […]