Town-wide sale in Poultney Saturday

By Jared Stamm

The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual fall town-wide yard sale tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Sixty-six vendors have registered so far for prime real estate on Main Street, and there are 46 more spaces available.

“We have vendors coming from New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey and, of course, Vermont,” said chamber member Nina Corbin.

There will be jewelers, craftspeople, food vendors and people who just want to sell stuff from their houses.

