October 9, 2019

12-unit apartment complex to be auctioned off

By Matthew Saari Brookview Town Houses owes nearly $42,000 in back taxes and is set to be auctioned off this […]

October 9, 2019

‘Culture has changed’ at school

By PJ Ferguson The consensus at the Whitehall Junior-Senior High School is that the “ship has tightened” and the “culture […]

October 9, 2019

Christmas in the Park kicks of Wednesday

By Matthew Saari It may be only the second week of October, but a group of Granville residents is already […]

October 9, 2019

Cameras to ‘patrol’ Skenesborough Park

By PJ Ferguson After multiple reports of vandalism and property destruction in Skenesborough Park, the Whitehall Town Board has voted […]

October 9, 2019

Town-wide sale in Poultney Saturday

By Jared Stamm The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual fall town-wide yard sale tomorrow, […]

October 4, 2019

Obituary: Samuel J. (Jeffrey) Jones

Granville, N.Y.  –  Samuel J. (Jeffrey) Jones, 55, passed away on September 24, 2019 following a long illness. Jeff was […]

October 4, 2019

Obituary: Erwin Walter Winot

Rutland-  Erwin W. Winot, age 96, passed peacefully into his eternal rest at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Thursday, […]

