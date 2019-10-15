Obituary: Audrey J. Vladyka

N orth Granville, NY – Audrey J. Vladyka passed peacefully into the arms of the lord on October 12, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born September 30, 1934 in Rutland, Vt. to Harold and Veronica (Dumas) Jordan.

She met her husband of 59 years (Richard Vladyka) while they were still in High School. The couple became engaged, and Dick was drafted into the army. Despite the time of war, they were married in June of 1953. While her husband was serving during the Korean Conflict; Audrey maintained their Poultney Vt. home by modeling women’s fashion for Vogue Shops in Rutland Vt. In 1955, they moved to North Granville, NY where they started their family. Throughout her life, Audrey worked an array of jobs. She was a candy striper for Emma Lang Stevens Hospital, she worked for Sears in Queensbury, NY, and Stewarts in Granville, NY, but Audrey spent the vast majority of her life working as a home maker and serving as the core of her family. Audrey donated many years to the community. She began as a leader for Girl Scouts in 1964. She then served as a leader for Boy Scouts and worked very hard for the children involved in Granville Little League. Her summers were filled with days of providing a watchful eye over the kids of North Granville who would come to enjoy her pool and escape to a friendly environment. She touched the lives of many people and was always eager to offer help in any way she could.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Veronica Jordan, her husband of 59 years, Richard Vladyka Sr., and a grandson, Nicholas Dickerson.

She is survived by two daughters; Susan Dickerson of Wilton, Julie Smith and her husband Jeff of Ballston Spa, two sons; Richard Vladyka Jr. of Granville, and Edward Vladyka and his wife Brenda of Granville. Additionally, Audrey is survived by her eight grandchildren; Benjamin Ayers, Nathan Dickerson, Noelle Dickerson, Richard Vladyka III, Angela Vladyka, Kaitlyn Smith, Jacob Vladyka, and Matthew Vladyka, two great grandchildren; Alexander Dickerson and Mya Crews, one brother; Harold Jordan Jr. of Arcadia, Fl., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Richard Vladyka Jr. and Edward Vladyka will lead the pallbearers; Benjamin Ayers, Richard Vladyka III, Nathan Dickerson, Jacob Vladyka, and Matthew Vladyka in carrying Audrey to her final resting place.

Her final arrangements are under the direction of Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, N.Y. 12832. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Mary’s church in Granville at 12:00PM Saturday, October 19, 2019, and Audrey will be buried at the Mt. Carmel cemetery in Middle Granville following the service.

The family wishes to extend special and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs and the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for the care, kindness, and compassion that they provided for our mom.

