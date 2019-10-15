Obituary: Donald H. Hammond

D onald H. Hammond, 75, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Albany Medical Center following a long illness, surrounded by his loving children.

Do n was born on July 12, 1944, in Granville, the son of Willard and Ethel (Morris) Hammond.

He started out working for Midge Fabian and Sons Construction Company. He was also employed at GE. For many years his employment involved construction, excavating and farming. From this he became a master carpenter. Don worked for many years at J. H. Guild Co. in Rupert, Vermont. He was the property manager and took care of horses for Spencer Fossel. He drove a school bus and the milk truck for Fairdale Farms for brief intervals. He was an elected constable in West Pawlet and remained active in the community until his illness.

Don was famous for throwing Friday-night card games (pitch and acey ducie). These often were three-day events. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and Rusty Wallace was his favorite driver. He was also an avid outdoorsman and an ingenious mechanic. He used his carpentry skills to make many wood crafts, and he loved his electronic gadgets.

Don was predeceased by his parents, his beloved sister Norma Mason, brothers Larry (Leisa) and Fred. Also predeceasing him was his dear friend and mentor Spencer Fossel. Don is survived by his loving wife Sandra (Holcomb) Hammond of Comstock. He will be greatly missed by his children, Christina (Bob) Ditullio of Morris, Connecticut, Bert (Mike) Dennison of Middle Granville and Jason (Vicky) Hammond of Greenwich. He was blessed with eight grandchildren: Laura DeJulia Wolf of Chicago, Illinois, Heather Clark of Connecticut, Lindsay Ditullio of Connecticut, Mike Dennison II of South Carolina, Courtney Dennison of Hebron, Frederica Murphy of Greenwich, Jason Hammond II of Pawlet, Vermont, and Jordan Hammond of North Carolina; and five great grandchildren: Dakota and Remi Clark, Jadon Dennison, Kyra and Devon Murphy, all of whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by siblings Virginia Armer of North Granville, Karen Hammond of Middle Granville, Bill Hammond of Middle Granville, sister-in-law JoAnn Hammond of Middle Granville and several nieces, nephews, cousins and his companion Bear. He also is survived by his former wife of 32 years and mother of his children Diann Croff.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York. Burial will be at Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, the celebration of Don’s life will continue with a cookout at the West Pawlet Fire Department. The family would love for you to come and share stories. Don’t forget to bring quarters; there will be a pitch game in honor of Don.

Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to the Veterans Memorial Park Holiday Tree Lighting and Parade, c/o of the Village of Granville or to Horses of Connecticut Inc. 43 Wilbur Road, Washington, CT 06777.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

