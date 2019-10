D onald Hammond

The rescheduled service for Donald Hammond will be on Friday, October 25. 2019 from 11-1 with the funeral at 1 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Burial will follow at Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet.

