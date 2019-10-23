October 23, 2019

Brookview auction canceled

By Matthew Saari

The selling off of Brookview Townhouses has been canceled because the property owner filed for bankruptcy.

The 1.2-acre parcel at 97 Mettowee St., which includes two structures housing 12 apartments, was due to be sold at a “court-ordered auction” on Tuesday. However, late last week, the auctioneers had to call off the sale because the owner, Brookview Town Houses LLC of Mountaindale, filed for bankruptcy.

“The borrower has filed bankruptcy,” said Michael Foster, auctioneer/broker with Tranzon Auction Properties, the company managing the auction process.

Foster deferred questions regarding the bankruptcy process and what it means for the property to Marco Koshykar, an attorney with Nolan Heller Kauffman LLP, an Albany-based law firm representing Keybank National Association, the lender of the property.

“It is canceled indefinitely pending what happens in the bankruptcy case,” Koshykar said Monday.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
October 23, 2019

Football merger plans emerge

merger

By PJ Ferguson Administrators at Whitehall and Granville school districts are pushing for a merger of their football, cheerleading and […]

October 23, 2019

Brookview auction canceled

DSC_3276

By Matthew Saari The selling off of Brookview Townhouses has been canceled because the property owner filed for bankruptcy. The […]

October 23, 2019

Quarry has new owner on Main Street

Quarry (1)

By Matthew Saari Granville’s Main Street continues to fill up, with a long-shuttered restaurant finding a new owner next week. […]

October 23, 2019

Town, village agree: No to fire district

municipal close

By PJ Ferguson Just days after the Village Board turned down a proposal to establish a fire district for the […]

October 22, 2019

Obituary: Melissa Sue Duel Stout

Melissa Stout obit photo

Granville, NY – Melissa Sue Duel Stout, age 48, passed away on October 20, 2019 at the Granville Center after […]

October 22, 2019

Donald Hammond The rescheduled service for Donald Hammond will be on Friday, October 25. 2019 from 11-1  with the funeral […]

October 18, 2019

Donald Hammond Comstock, NY – The visitation and funeral for Donald Hammond has been cancelled for Saturday due to a […]

October 18, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/18/19

Lakes_10_18_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 18, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 10/18/19

Lakes Class 10_18_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 18, 2019

North Country Freepress – 10/18/19

FreePress_10_18_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 17, 2019

Classifieds 10/16/19

Classifides 10_16_19.pdf-web.pdf
October 17, 2019

518 Wheels – 10/17/19

518 Wheels 10_18_19.pdf-web.pdf