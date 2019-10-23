Brookview auction canceled

By Matthew Saari

The selling off of Brookview Townhouses has been canceled because the property owner filed for bankruptcy.

The 1.2-acre parcel at 97 Mettowee St., which includes two structures housing 12 apartments, was due to be sold at a “court-ordered auction” on Tuesday. However, late last week, the auctioneers had to call off the sale because the owner, Brookview Town Houses LLC of Mountaindale, filed for bankruptcy.

“The borrower has filed bankruptcy,” said Michael Foster, auctioneer/broker with Tranzon Auction Properties, the company managing the auction process.

Foster deferred questions regarding the bankruptcy process and what it means for the property to Marco Koshykar, an attorney with Nolan Heller Kauffman LLP, an Albany-based law firm representing Keybank National Association, the lender of the property.

“It is canceled indefinitely pending what happens in the bankruptcy case,” Koshykar said Monday.

