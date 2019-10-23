Football merger plans emerge

B y PJ Ferguson

Administrators at Whitehall and Granville school districts are pushing for a merger of their football, cheerleading and boys’ soccer programs.

Whitehall High School principal Jeff Keller delivered a 12-slide PowerPoint presentation Monday at a Whitehall Board of Education meeting, on what a merger would look like for both districts. Several Granville school officials attended.

Per the proposal, Whitehall would be responsible for transporting football players to and from Granville for the first season due to Whitehall’s field being reconstructed under the approved capital project renovations and repairs.

The following year, the schools would flip-flop. Granville will begin its field reconstruction in 2021 and transport its athletes to and from Whitehall for practice.

The third year is where the teams will alternate between campuses for practices on a week-to-week basis. Each school would be responsible for its own transportation and the district holding the home game would cover the associated costs. Keller admits that they won’t see “concrete numbers” until this third season.

The schools will be designing a new uniform that will represent both colors and will split the cost. Helmet decals will allow kids to identify which school they are representing.

As for coaches, each school would be required to hire three coaches each minimum. If a school chooses to appoint more than three it will assume the sole responsibility of covering the cost of the additional coaches.

Each school’s homecoming and pep rally traditions would be maintained with each school taking part in each other’s occasions.

“The last thing we want to do is interfere with people’s traditions,” said Keller.

