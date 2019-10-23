Local couple grows gigantic pumpkins

By Jared Stamm

Dan and Holly Boyce of Benson know how to grow pumpkins. Large pumpkins . . . very large pumpkins.

“This is the sixteenth year we’ve been doing this,” said Dan Boyce. “The first few years, our pumpkins were only about 400 pounds.”

Think about that for a moment: a 400-pound pumpkin.

And then consider that this year the Boyces grew Vermont’s second-heaviest pumpkin ever. That weight was eclipsed only by their pumpkin last year, when their pumpkin was the state’s heaviest ever: 2,017.5 pounds. This year, their pumpkin weighed in at an almost-equally impressive 1,864.5 pounds.

“We had a cool, wet spring, so we didn’t get a great start,” said Dan, “and the weather was chillier during the summer. If we’d had more hot, humid days and nights, the pumpkin would have gone even crazier.”

In ideal weather pumpkins put on weight at a rate of about 50 pounds a day. “On day 20, they’re about the size of a beach ball,” said Dan, “and from day 30 to 50 is when they put on the pounds. If we’d had just a few more warmer nights, we might have beaten last year’s record.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.