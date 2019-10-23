October 23, 2019

Quarry has new owner on Main Street

By Matthew Saari

Granville’s Main Street continues to fill up, with a long-shuttered restaurant finding a new owner next week.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 29 Dan and Amy Nelson are the proud new owners of 22 Main St., which was the former home of The Quarry.

Dan and Amy Nelson in front of their new business venture.

The Nelsons had been eyeing the Main Street property for several months, deciding it was high time to get back into the food service industry and hoping to do their part to reinvigorate Granville.

“We were looking for something to do together,” said Dan.

“It seemed the appropriately sized business venture,” Amy added.

Until last July, the Nelsons owned and managed Scarlotta’s Car Hop, selling it to Andy and Suzanne McEachron on July 20.

The community, ever eager for new restaurants and food ventures, won’t have to wait too long for 22 Main St. to reopen its doors. The Nelsons said all that remains to be done is some “sprucing up” and getting the venture’s menu squared away, at which time an “Open” sign will be seen out front.

 

