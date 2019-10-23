Town, village agree: No to fire district

B y PJ Ferguson

Just days after the Village Board turned down a proposal to establish a fire district for the village and town of Whitehall, the Town Board voted 4-1 in opposition to the plan last Wednesday.

There was little support in the room with town board member David Hollister being the sole supporter, claiming that a fire district would “take a load off the volunteers” and provide them with “more oversight” regarding finances.

“Let’s rip off the Band-Aid,” countered board member Christ Dudley. “The fire district isn’t going to happen; I want to support these guys but we have to go in a different direction.”

Town supervisor John Rozell explained that he couldn’t justify raising taxes on the village.

Under the proposal, the village and town would split the cost of the fire department. The town pays the bulk of the bill now, with next year’s preliminary town budget providing $128,000 of the fire company’s projected $195,000 budget.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.